Donegal gets off relatively lightly as Storm Ophelia moves on, but there may be a sting in the tail . . .

Although the experts are advising that we're not quite out of the woods just yet, it seems that for most parts of Donegal the worst is over from Storm Ophelia, and in truth, it wasn't anything as bad as we might have expected in a county where we are not unfamiliar with strong winds.

But, there could be a sting in the tail in the early hours of tomorrow morning - circa 5am - and Donegal County Council have pointed out that there remains a a possibility of flooding in coastal areas, especially in the south and southwest of the county.

High tides are predicted around 5am with higher than normal seas swells expected.

Donegal County Council have advised people to exercise extreme caution when travelling on roads in the aftermath of Storm Ophelia.

According to ESB Networks circa 100 homes remain without power with outages in Malin, Rosgeir and Kincasslagh.

There are reports county-wide of trees down, other than a closure warning on the Harry Blaney Bridge however, all roads are open, and the Blaney Bridge will be re-opened tomorrow morning.

The national picture is much different with three people having lost their lives in incidents directly linked to Storm Ophelia.

In a tweet just after 9pm tonight, ESB Networks said 330,000 customers remain without power tonight.

Met Eireann tweeted their latest forecast until 9am Tuesday - https://twitter.com//status/920026568092725249

The National Emergency Coordination Group have updated their public safety advice as Ophelia continues to move north. They say Ireland is "open for business" tomorrow.