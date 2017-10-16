"Storm Ophelia - Ongoing vigilance needed," - Donegal County Council

With the remnants of Storm Ophelia continuing into Tuesday morning, Donegal County Council would advise ongoing vigilance due to the possibility of flooding in coastal areas, especially in the south and southwest of the County. High tides are predicted around 5am with higher than normal seas swells expected.’

Donegal County Council would also advise the public to continue to exercise extreme caution when travelling on roads in the aftermath of Storm Ophelia. Drivers should be aware of debris blown out onto the road, and especially cautious of fallen trees and/or electricity wires. Damage to electricity lines should be notified to ESB Networks at 1850 372 999.

The Council remains available to respond to Emergency situations. The Council may be contacted on its “Out of Hours” number 074 917288 until 9am on Tuesday 17th October with the Council Call Centre operational on 074 9153900 from that time.