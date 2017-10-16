Third person dies as storm Ophelia moves north

A third person has died as a result of storm Ophelia.

A man is understood to have died when a car was struck by a tree at around 2.45 pm at Ravensdale, Dundalk, gardaí have said.

Gardaí said a recovery operation is currently underway.

Earlier a man in his early thirties died in the course of clearing a fallen tree in Cahir, Co Tipperary at around 12.30.

The man was seriously injured with a chainsaw.

A woman in her fifties died when the car she was travelling in was struck a falling tree at Aglish , West Waterford. A woman in her seventies was left non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are advising all persons to stay indoors and not to venture out.