Ophelia Update:
Third person dies as storm Ophelia moves north
Irish Water warns of possible service disruption in Offaly amid Hurricane Ophelia
A third person has died as a result of storm Ophelia.
A man is understood to have died when a car was struck by a tree at around 2.45 pm at Ravensdale, Dundalk, gardaí have said.
Gardaí said a recovery operation is currently underway.
Earlier a man in his early thirties died in the course of clearing a fallen tree in Cahir, Co Tipperary at around 12.30.
The man was seriously injured with a chainsaw.
A woman in her fifties died when the car she was
Gardaí are advising all persons to stay indoors and not to venture out.
