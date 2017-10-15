Donegal Winning Streak contestant brings home €53,000 to kilmacrennan

Lucky Anne Sheridan from Kilmacrennan won a total of €53,000 on the RTÉ gameshow 'Winning Streak' on Saturday night.

Anne Sheridan told presenters Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy that she hoped to get a new kitchen and a car with her winnings from the evening.

Anne was watching the programme last week when her name was pulled out of the drum. She said that she later went to Rathmullan and to Nora's Bar in Kilmacrennan to celebrate the news.

Anne was on a winning streak throughout the programme and was delighted when she won the opportunity to spin the wheel.

Anne's daughter, Aisling, who works as an air hostess in Dubai with the Emirate airline was in the RTÉ audience.

During the course of the programme two other Donegal players were pulled out of the drum for next week, Andy O'Connor from Carndonagh and Ciaran Clarke from Lifford.

Present Sinead Kennedy said that 'Donegal was the luckiest county.'