Donegal band to lead out procession to mark centenary year of 'Our Lady of Fatima'

This is the centenary year of 'Our Lady of Fatima' and to celebrate this a special centenary celebration will take place at Our Lady's Shrine, Knock today, Saturday, October 14th.

The ceremonies begin at 2pm sharp with with Stations of the Cross, followed by a concelbrated Mass and anointing of the sick and a special Blessing.

The procession will be led by the St Naul's Pipe Band from Ardahey.

A coach will leave Glencolumbkille at 8am sharp this and make its way across the journey to Knock on Saturday morning.

This coach will collect people en route from Glencolumbkille to the town of Ballyshannon.

A spokesperson for the coach organisers said there had been a very good response already to the coach and many others were expected to travel by car to Knock.

This is the final pilgrimage to Knock for this year and there is certain to be immense interest in this celebration.

Many across the county and country will make their way to Knock for the special celebration.