Donegal fishermen disappointed at outcome of mackerel negotiations

The Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation has said that it is disappointed but not surprised at the outcome of this week’s mackerel Coastal States negotiations in London.

There has been a mixed reaction to the results of the negotiations from Donegal TDs. The deal will see the Killybegs-based mackerel sector catch almost €61M of the €70M Irish quota.

The KFO said it is satisfied that there is a still a very healthy mackerel stock in the North East Atlantic.

Reacting on the conclusion of discussions in London, KFO CEO, Seán O’Donoghue said: “I am obviously disappointed with the reduction but under the circumstances given the large reduction of 53% advised by ICES compared to 2017 catches it was the best that could be achieved. The main factors for the reduction are the correction needed following the incorrect ICES advice given in January this year, the significant changes to the assessment due to the benchmark in February and the change in the fishing mortality.