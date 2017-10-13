News

Donegal fishermen disappointed at outcome of mackerel negotiations

The Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation has said that it is disappointed but not surprised at the outcome of this week’s mackerel Coastal States negotiations in London.

There has been a mixed reaction to the results of the negotiations from Donegal TDs. The deal will see the Killybegs-based mackerel sector catch almost €61M of the €70M Irish quota.

The KFO  said it is satisfied that there is a still a very healthy mackerel stock in the North East Atlantic.

Reacting on the conclusion of discussions in London, KFO CEO, Seán O’Donoghue said: “I am obviously disappointed with the reduction but under the circumstances given the large reduction of 53% advised by ICES compared to 2017 catches it was the best that could be achieved.  The main factors for the reduction are the correction needed following the incorrect ICES advice given in January this year, the significant changes to the assessment due to the benchmark in February and the change in the fishing mortality.

“Next year is the final year of the 2014 Three Parties Agreement (EU, Norway and Faroes) and it is imperative that Minister Creed redresses the loss of the EU percentage share in the 2014 agreement. I would like to acknowledge the very hands-on role taken by our officials from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with whom I liaised extremely closely during and prior, to these negotiations.”