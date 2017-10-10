News
Letterkenny councillors angry at local road funding decisions
Councillors have hit out at the criteria used to select roads for Local Improvement Scheme funding.
Council officials have been accused of showing arrogance to
Councillors in the Letterkenny Municipal District expressed their frustration at the process to select roads for the €248,000 allocated to the area at a meeting on Tuesday.
Councillors postponed a decision after requesting further information from council officials.
Councillors have criticised the criteria used by the council to select the roads from the 264 applications made.
The money must be spent within the remaining few weeks of the financial year.
Councillors were angered after further information requested at a workshop meeting on Tuesday morning was not presented to the municipal district meeting in the afternoon.
Cllr Ciaran Brogan said the failure to provide the information was “a total lack of respect
Cllr James Pat McDaid said that whoever decided upon the criteria was “stripping the responsibility of the local
Director of services, Liam Ward, said he was concerned about some of the commentary from
A workshop meeting behind closed doors has been arranged for Thursday morning.
