Cuban ambassador to visit Ardara on Friday

Cuban Ambassador to Ireland, Dr Hermes Hererra Hernandez, will be in Ardara next week to open an exhibition focusing on the the life of the Marxist revolutionary, Ernesto “Che” Guevara

“Che Abú” is being held to mark the 50th anniversary of his deaths and it runs from Friday October 6th to the 8th, with most events taking place in the Nesbitt Arms Hotel in Ardara.

The opening, with Ambassador Hernandez and Thomas Pringle, TD, takes place from 8pm-9pm on October 6th, at the Nesbitt Arms. There will be Irish trad music after, from 9.30pm.

Saturday at the Nesbitt Arms includes a screening of the film, "The Power of Community: How Cuba Survived Peak Oil"; a presentation on sustainable organic farming in Cuba by Simon McGuinness of the Cuba Support Group; and a panel, Catherine Connolly, TD; Maureen O'Sullivan, TD; and Eileen Flynn, Traveller activist comparing the position of women in Cuba and in Ireland.

There’s also a photo exhibit on Cuba in Ballyshannon, in conjunction with the Donegal Bay and Blue Stacks Festival, and salsa lessons at the Nesbitt Arms.

At 10.45am on Sunday, at the Glencolmcille Folk Village, Bill O'Brien will address, "The Communism of Father McDyer". Buses will bring people from Ardara.

"There's actually huge interest in it throughout the country," local activist Liam Whyte, a member of Cuba Support Group Ireland and main organiser, said.

Liam said he hopes the event will raise awareness of the situation in Cuba and the Cuban revolution, and “open discussion about other ideologies and economic systems throughout the world”.

See the Che Abú Facebook page for more.