Glenties man taking on the world's best in surf kayaking

One of Ireland’s top competitive surf kayaker’s from Glenties is looking to take on the best in the world when he take part in the world championship at the end of October in Portrush.

Kieran McDyre from Maas, just outside Glenties, has already enjoyed success at the European championships in France striking gold in 2016 but he will join with his Irish teammates from October 21st when the world championships comes to Portrush in Northern Ireland.

He is the son of Denis and Elizabeth McDyre and works an outdoor instructor based in Bundoran Adventure Centre.

He says he is really looking forward to taking part in the event and it will be his second time competing at the world's having finished 16th at the same event in Australia a number of years ago.

He explained: “I’m really looking forward to it. I have another two competitions coming up in the next two weeks so it is a busy lead in. We have the NI Open this weekend in Portrush and the Irish Open on the 7th of October. They will be good for practice as well against other, that will help”.

He has been enjoying the recent run of waves and has supplemented his training with swimming and flat water paddling.

He will compete in two categories when he takes part in the world championship. Kieran says he would like to thank his sponsors Rapid Kayaking and oosh.com for their support ahead of the tournament.