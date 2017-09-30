Praise for Donegal Tidy Town committees after great results

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Gerry McMonagle has congratulated all the towns and villages in Donegal who participated in this year’s SuperValu Tidy Towns Competition.

In the 2017 Tidy Towns Competition, Buncrana received a coveted Gold medal award while Malin and Glenties were Silver medal winners.

Letterkenny received the County Award while Malin and Buncrana were highly commended and commended respectively in this category.

Buncrana Tidy Towns Initiative received the Local Authority Pollinator Award for their outstanding work in this area while Carrigart was a joint winner of the Gaeltacht award

Other winners included Doochary, Malin, and Donegal town from 41 towns and villages across Donegal which entered the 2017 competition. Cllr McMonagle said the hard work and commitment of all involved should be highly commended.

“I am delighted to see that Danny Martin from Raphoe Tidy Towns Committee has been awarded the Community Hero award in this year’s competition and I would like to congratulate all those Tidy Town Committees who received medals and awards, including my own town of Letterkenny,” Cllr McMonagle said.

“But I would also like to congratulate all those other Tidy Town Committees who entered this competition. It is no easy task entering this competition. It requires a lot of hard work and dedication from everyone in the community and in particular from those on the committees.”

He said he'd encourage all committees to enter the competition in the future.