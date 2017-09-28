Donegal businessman offers reward after €8,000 trailer stolen

A Donegal businessman has offered a reward after a trailer worth €8,000 was stolen.

Kevin McCafferty from Termon has offered the reward for information that will lead to the return of his tri-axle KPM plant trailer which was stolen from a yard in Termon between Monday evening and Wednesday night.

Mr McCafferty, who runs construction and plant hire business DPPS Contracts, said the lock on the gate of the yard in Termon had been broken to gain entry. The trailer is essential to his work and livelihood, he said.

“This has never happened before in the ten years that I have been using the yard,” he said.

“I’ve never had a thing missing out of it. People come and borrow stuff all the time and come and take it and bring it back.”

He said the trailer has some significant markings and dents on the inside of the side doors and mudguards.

Anyone with information on the trailer can contact Kevin McCafferty on 086 600 0078 or Letterkenny Garda station on 074 91 67100.