Heavy rain warning for Donegal

A weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for Donegal.

Met Éireann issued the warning to cover a 24-hour period up to 9pm .

The rainfall warning is for between 30mm and 50mm over a 24 hour period.

The rain will bring a risk of spot flooding. The warning covers Connacht, Kilkenny, Donegal, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

Met Éireann said it is raining across all but the extreme north-west of the country and rainfall of 40mm has been recorded at Valentia.

The rain will clear from the south-west this afternoon.