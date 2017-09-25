Bench warrant issued for Strabane man

A bench warrant has been issued for a Strabane man who is facing affray and assault causing harm charges at Donegal Town District Court.

33-year-old Barry Doherty, Mourne Park, Strabane is charged with committing an affray with Gareth Reid, and threatened to use the threat of unlawful violence towards each other, as would cause a person of reasonable firmness to fear for their safety at Kee’s Filling Station, Laghey on October 9 last year.

The defendant is also charged with assaulting Gareth Reid causing him harm on the same date and at the same location.

The court was told Doherty was not present.

Inspector Denis Joyce said it was a serious matter and asked for a bench warrant