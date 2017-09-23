Leghowney Road works continuing on sunken road

Emergency road works for a section of roadway between Clogher and Leghowney, just outside Donegal town is ongoing and should be complete in the next week or two.

The roadway has been closed for urgent repairs for three weeks.

Local County Councillor for the Donegal Municipal District, Cllr Noel Jordan, said the work is being carried out in response to a section of the roadway that had begun to sink leaving the road in a dangerous condition for motorists.

Funding

“They have got the funding now to remove all the soft ground and they are trying to get down to the solid ground to fill it up again. It was taking away some of the road that had been originally down as it was washing out underneath so they have had to strengthen it again”, he explained.

He said he had been speaking with those carrying out the works and he was told that they hoped to have the work carried out in the next couple of weeks. Diversions are still in place for traffic.