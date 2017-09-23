Donegal family without running water have Council decision reversed

A Bundoran based family who have been living without basic services including running water have successfully reversed a decision by Donegal County Council to defer offering them housing support.

News of the council's reversal came on Tuesday after the matter was brought to the High Court.

The case centred on Brian and Eileen Ward, and their five children who are members of the Irish Travelling Community.

They brought a case against Donegal County Council after it decided not to offer them housing on the grounds they were deemed an unacceptable risk of engaging in anti-social behaviour.

The family who have two children with medical needs and are currently living in a caravan in the Shore Front in Bundoran, had challenged the council’s decision in the High Court claiming it was flawed because irrelevant considerations had been taken into account.

Council will consider family's application - court is told

At Tuesday High Court sitting barrister Mark Lynam, who appeared for the family along with solicitors for the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, told Mr Justice Antony Barr that the council had agreed to reverse its decision and will reconsider the family's application for housing support.

Fintan Valentine, counsel for Donegal County Council, said the order could be quashed on consent between the parties and said his client had acted "with expedition" after the case had been brought to court.

Judge Barr then struck out the proceedings.

Prior to Tuesday's sitting the High Court heard the family, supported by the Child and Family Agency which voiced concerns over the Ward's living conditions, applied to Donegal County Council for social housing support.

It is reported they currently have no running water and have limited use of a generator and had been unsuccessful in securing private rented accommodation in the area.

Last March they had been told by the council they presented a risk of engaging in anti-social behaviour and any offer of housing had been deferred.