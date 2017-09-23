Donegal community comes together to bid farewell to Troy Morris

Hundreds of people from across Donegal, Derry and further afield gathered to say a final farewell to Letterkenny resident, Troy Morris, as he was laid to rest in Derry on Thursday.

Troy, 48, was a well-known and highly respected member of his local community and this was reflected in the the large congregation that packed into St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn, for his Requiem Mass.

Mr Morris passed away suddenly at his home earlier this week of a suspected heart attack.

Reverend Father Michael McCaughey, PP, said Troy would be remembered as a loving father, cousin, nephew and friend to so many and was devoted to his two children, Maggie and Isaiah.

Fr McCaughey also highlighted the role sports played in Troy’s life and the great joy he took in the local basketball scene with his team, Letterkenny Blaze, and the special bond he had with his team mates who were like an extension of his family and they performed a Guard of Honour at the funeral.

He was laid to rest in the City Cemetery afterwards where the song “I’ll be Missing you” was played in an emotional send off.

Afterwards family and friends gathered together at the 19th Bar at Harry’s Bridgend to look back on the life of a unique person.

Originally from Brooklyn, New York, Troy moved to Ireland many years ago and took up a job in the IT department of Pramerica in Letterkenny where he was a popular member of staff.

He also had been a part-time barman at McGinley’s Bar in the town, and will be remembered by his many friends for his sense of humour, good nature, love of rap music and basketball, and outgoing personality.

He made time for everyone and was an upbeat person who always enjoyed a great night out with friends, his special recipe Chicken Wings and a good game of basketball or NFL on the TV.

Troy would frequently return to the US to visit family and friends in New York and always kept in touch with them and while having spent many years in Donegal, never lost his Brooklyn identity.

He was especially proud of his late grandfather who passed away earlier this year after living to the ripe age of 103 years old.

He is survived by wife Maria, daughter Maggie, son Isaiah, wider family circle in the USA, as well as Derry and Donegal.

Rest in peace.