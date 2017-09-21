Donegal competitors excel at 2017 National Ploughing Championships

Donegal enjoyed considerable success on the the ploughing front with a number of competitors from the county placing highly at the National Ploughing Championships.

While hundreds of thousands of people inspected the many stalls and stands in the exhibition arena , the real business was taking place at the edge of the site as over 300 competitors from around Ireland competed for national honours in the ploughing stakes.

In the Under 21 Conventional Class Senior Grade on Tuesday, Donegal man Lee Simm's finished in third place. He came home behind Kilkenny's PJ Hartley and Carlow's John Murphy who were first and second respectively.

Meanwhile in the hotly contested Vintage 2 Furrow Mounted Class on Wednesday, Donegal's Alan Simm's came agonisingly close to victory as he finished in second place behind Oliver Smith of Meath. Joe Kelly of Galway finished third while Jack O'Brien of Fermanagh was third.