Donegal’s Jason Quigley gets the green light to return to the ring

In a statement issued by Sheer Sports Management in the US, Rachel Charles confirmed that Donegal boxing champion Jason Quigley is fit and ready to go.

A delighted Rachel said the doctor told Jason “you're free to resume your career".

Quigley sustained the injury to his right hand during his win against Glen Tapia for the NABF Middleweight title in March.

This week the NABF Middleweight Champ Jason finally got the all clear from his Beverly Hills hand specialist.

Quigley spent a number of weeks during the summer back home in Donegal and took in some relaxation at the Donegal Summer Festival and Sea sessions before returning recently to resume training.

Over the last week Jason has been engaging in promotional work during Fight Week at the MGM in Los Angeles.