Dublin by one point win absorbing All Ireland football final

Dublin have won their third All Ireland Senior Championship final in a row.

A Dean Rock pointed free deep in added time set the sides apart, the Metropolitans winning by one point 1-17 to 1-16.

The Dubs, who had to empty their much vaunted bench, were tested all the way by a resilient Mayo side who must be wondering what they have to do to win a final.

A staggering game where two players saw red cards, players gave their all in a final that already is being described as one of the best in living memory.

Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton in his acceptance speech told the Mayo players that his side had huge respect for them and he admitted Dublin had been put to the pin of their collar by Stephen Rochford's side.