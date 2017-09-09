Dunfanaghy Jazz and Blues spreading good music and good will for ten years

This year the Dunfanaghy Jazz and Blues Festival will celebrate its tenth anniversary.

Founded a decade ago by local musician Donald Craig, the event has grown into one of the most popular festivals in the region and hosts some of the top live acts in the country as well as visiting artists from abroad.

In its ten years it has grown in scale from a 15 band festival to one that will feature over 35 acts.

Since its inception in 2007, each September, hundreds of music lovers visit the seaside village to listen to an eclectic mix of rhythm, jazz, blues and roots-inspired music.

What started as a three day event now runs over five days. This year's event gets underway on Thursday, September 14th with a very special concert by the highly popular Inishowen Gospel Choir that will take place in Holy Trinity Church.

The festival is entirely free for everyone, bar the two paid concerts in the church, the second featuring local favourites “In their Thousands” on the Friday night.

For all other shows people can go from venue to venue to check all the music on offer free of charge.

Donald said he was inspired by other blues festivals he attended and played at and thought that Dunfanaghy would be an ideal venue and that is how he put the wheels in motion for the first year.

“It has gone very well over the years and we have had some great acts performing at the festival,” he said.

“One of the things we have also done in recent years is collect funds to help the festival as it is all run by volunteers and we also collect for local charities as well.

“In recent years we have given donations to the Creeslough Day Centre and the local scouts group. This year we hope to support a number of local charities including Pieta House in Letterkenny. It is great to support all these groups throughout the festival and it helps cover the cost of the event each year. We are grateful once again to receive sponsorship from Fintan Maloney & Company Ltd. who have been a great support,” Donald added.

Once again for this year's event St Michael’s GAA club have got on board to provide camping facilities at their ground on the Horn Head Road that can be booked online in advance.

Each year the festival brings music for all ages and tastes from laid back jazz to up tempo blues rock, soul and Americana.

Among other highlights of this year's event is the return of Grainne Duffy, as well as Australian Owen Campbell and Lorena Leigh from New York.

Other acts include Galway/Roscommon reggae and ska group The Clandestino's and a host of local acts from Donegal and across the north west.

The event is entirely put together and run by a group of volunteers for the last ten years.

This year Donald has been joined in organising the event by Dunfanaghy resident Colin McCann.

The group intends to release their new website with all the festival details on line-up, facilities, and much more in the coming days.

You can also keep up to date with all the announcments and events on their Facebook page.