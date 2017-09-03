Donegal Festivals: 'Hooked' in Killybegs attracts huge interest

There is no doubt that Donegal has acquired a great appetite for food and in particular fresh seafood in recent years.

For many years we all witnessed the landings on the Pier in Killybegs being unloaded and shipped off to the fish market in Smithfield in Dublin or indeed much further afield. It was practically impossible to get fresh fish in a Donegal hotel or restaurant.

Kennedy Moore and Anne McGing display the very freshest of crab at Hooked in Killybegs. INDD 0309 Hooked 5 MVB

However, much has changed as we witnessed at last week’s A Taste of Donegal and this weekend’s “Hooked” in Killybegs.

On Saturday at the Killybegs School of Tourism over 1,200 people turned up to sample various versions of fish cuisine, arts and crafts, marine products with the main theme being the County Chowder championships.

In the past Kieran Duey of Nancy’s Barn proved a winner and went on to win the world championship. This year a relative newcomer to the Donegal culinary scene Benji Commins assisted by Martina Rafferty of the Waterfront Hotel in Dungloe took the coveted title.

No doubt they will do us proud in the All Ireland finals in Kinsale.