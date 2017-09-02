New figures show up to 6,000 cross Donegal border for work

New transport figures show that up to 1,000 people cross into Donegal on a daily basis for work while almost 6,000 leave the county for their employment.

The Central Statistics Office figures on “Commuting in Ireland” shows that in April 2016 the number of people travelling to work, school or college across Ireland stood at 2,962,550, an increase of 9.3% on the 2011 figure.

In the same time period they record that 39,275 people living and working in County Donegal (73.2%) travelled to work by car, compared to 65.6% of commuters nationally.

Just 1.4% used public transport, compared to 9.3% who did so nationally. A further 0.5% cycled, while 6.8% walked.

Commuting times rose in every county and the national average commuting time in April 2016 was 28.2 minutes, up from 26.6 minutes in 2011. Donegal commuters had an average journey time of 22.1 minutes, compared to 21.4 minutes in 2011.

Just less than 4 in 10 of Donegal commuters (37.2%) had a journey time of under 15 minutes, down from 38.4% in Census 2011. Nationally, 22.9% of commuters were travelling for less than 15 minutes. In April 2016, 6.5% of Donegal commuters spent an hour or more travelling compared to 5.8% in 2011, while 2.2% had a commute of over 90 minutes, as against 2.0% five years previously.

There were 38,759 Donegal residents working in the county, while 968 people commuted into the county for work. A further 5,609 people commuted to work outside the county, giving a net loss of 4,641 in the working population.

Among primary school children, 61.8% travelled to school by car, while 8.6% (1,687) walked. The percentage travelling by bus fell to 24.4% from 27.5% in 2011, while 0.4% of students cycled to school.

The number of secondary school children walking to school fell by 202 to 1,226, accounting for 9.4% of secondary students, while 42.1% went to school by car, compared to 39.3% in 2011. Another 45.0% travelled by bus, while 0.1% cycled to school.

Commenting, Deirdre Cullen, Senior Statistician said: “This report presents detailed statistics on and

analysis of the commuting patterns of workers and students in April 2016. It examines how we travel to work, school and college; the times we leave to get there and the length of time we spend commuting. It is particularly timely as we move into Autumn and the return of students to schools and

colleges across the country.”

There were 1,875,773 people commuting to work in April 2016, an increase of 10.7% on 2011. There

were large increases in bus and train use (up 22% and 19.7% respectively), while the number cycling

to work rose by 43% on 2011.