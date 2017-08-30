Do you own any of these stolen tools seized by Gardaí?

Gardai wish to seek the public’s assistance in tracing the owners of property they have recovered.

In May of this year, Gardai conducting a checkpoint on Stockhole Lane, Cloughran, Co. Dublin, stopped a van containing a large amount of new and second hand power tools.

The tools, with an approximate value of up to €26,000 were seized.

Many of the tools seized are specialised items that would only be used by car or heavy goods mechanics and may have been taken from such garages.

It is believed that some of the tools may have been taken in the UK and Northern Ireland.

If you think you may own some of the property and wish to arrange to view same, you can email ballymun_ds@garda.ie.

Proof of ownership will be required.

You can also contact Gardai in Ballymun on 003531 6664493.

You can see photographs of the property by clicking here: