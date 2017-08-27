Donegal student wins Senior Uilleann Pipes title

Eighteen year-old Eoin Orr from Mountain Top, Letterkenny achieved success at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Ennis last weekend.

The youth officer of Letterkenny’s local branch of Comhaltas faced stiff opposition in the Senior Uilleann Pipes competition from all over Ireland, Britain, Germany and America and came out on top, taking home the much coveted trophy – and all in the same year as his Leaving Cert.

Earlier in the week Eoin, having received his Leaving Cert results, was delighted to discover he had been offered a place at Ulster University’s Electronic Engineering course.

When asked how he felt about winning an All-Ireland title, the modest young man replied “I was lucky on the day”. But truth be told it’s extremely difficult to win a senior All-Ireland competition. Very few can claim such an accolade.