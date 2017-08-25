News
IFA president calls for aid package for Donegal farmers after viewing devastation
Joe Healy says farmers are facing ruin
IFA president Joe Healy.
IFA President Joe Healy has visited Inishowen today to take in the devastation visited on farmers in the peninsula.
He said the flash flooding has caused devastation for dozens of farmers, with farmland, sheds,
“The farming community is reeling from the shock of what happened here on Tuesday. In some cases,
The IFA President said the Department of Agriculture and Teagasc should begin an assessment immediately to calculate the losses incurred by farmers.
“Farmers whose crops and livestock have been devastated by this freak event will have to be part of whatever aid package comes forward from the Government”.
He called on the Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty to ensure support for farmers where their homes and contents have also been damaged due to flood waters.
