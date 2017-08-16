News
One person died in workplace accidents in Donegal last year
101 non-fatal injuries were reported in the county
There were 101 workplace injuries in Donegal last year.One person died in work related accidents in Donegal last year, out of a total of 46 nationally.
The figures were released in the Health and Safety Authority’s annual report.
The highest number of fatalities occurred in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector, where 24 worker deaths were recorded in 2016, with one additional non-worker death.
There were nine worker fatalities in the construction sector during 2016 making this the sector with the second highest number of fatalities since 2012.
The Minister for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, Pat Breen TD said: "I welcome the progress made by the Health and Safety Authority in the pursuit of its goal of making workplace safety, health and welfare an integral part of doing business in modern Ireland.
