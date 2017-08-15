Donegal jockey, Dylan Browne McMonagle, takes Dingle title for second successive year

Dylan Browne McMonagle is once again the toast of the racing fraternity when he was crowned Dingle champion jockey for the second successive year at the end of the famous Kerry meeting.

The Letterkenny teenager chalked up five winners over the three-day event. Indeed, he could well have had another victory, had he not been forced to retire because of a minor knee injury sustained at the start of the derby - he was involved in a collision with another horse and jockey and was forced to give up his remaining three mounts.

Dylan opened his account on Friday evening aboard Five Stone Of Lead in the 148 cm race. I've Got It gave him victory number two after a pulsating finish - he was neck and neck with Chasing A Dream all the way up the home straight and managed to hold on to win by a head.

He gave Let It Go an extremely patient ride in the mile and half open on Saturday and hit the turbo at the right moment to win narrowly. His fourth win came in the feature, the Guinness Golden Mile, when he steered the talented Half Price to victory for the Kildare connections.

His fifth and final win that earned him the championship came when he hooked up with Athea Jade in the mile and a quarter open and ran out a most convincing winner.

The prestigious Dingle Derby title went to Co Down this year, when Ida's Dream gave Sam Ewing a day he'll always treasure. Sam is a familiar face in the north west circuit.

Most young jockeys dream of getting one winner at what is regarded at the Cheltenham of flapping. But Dylan's fruitful weekend brought his winning tally to 14 over the last three seasons at Dingle - a truly remarkable achievement by any jockey's standards.

Dylan is in England this week where he is completing a race scholarship.