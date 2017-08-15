Countdown is on for Sunday's Donegal Marathon

The countdown is on to the 2017 Donegal Marathon and Half Marathon which take place this Sunday, August 20th.

The events, which get underway at 9.20 am, will be officially started by Cllr Gerry Mc Monagle, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council and Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh, Mayor of the Municipal District of Letterkenny.

Online registration closes at 5pm on Friday, 18th August and final registration and collection of race packs, T-shirts and goodie bags takes place on Saturday 19th at the Aura Leisure Centre, Letterkenny from 2.00 – 6.00pm. Participants are advised that pre-registered runners can collect their race packs on the morning of the race, however no registrations will be accepted on Sunday.

The Donegal Marathon route takes runners and walkers around the town of Letterkenny and the New Mills area. Road disruptions will be kept to a minimum but organisers are advising that there may be traffic delays and diversions will be put in place from 9.00am on Sunday. Although no road closures will be in place, there will be restricted access to the Oldtown bridge area during the race with motorists on the Rashedoge/Newmills to Oldtown area also asked to use the Conwal R250 road where possible for participant’s safety. The Donegal Marathon route can be accessed online via www.donegalmarathon.ie.

A new addition to this year’s Donegal Marathon is a 1k kids fun run, which is run in association with the Donegal Sports Partnership. The children’s event takes place at 10am at the Aura Leisure Centre and registration takes place from 9am. Children of all ages are invited to come along and be part of this year’s Donegal Marathon.

Thanking people across the county for their continued support, Dessie Larkin, Chairperson of the Donegal Marathon, said: “The Donegal Marathon is the ‘People’s Marathon’ and we’d like to thank and acknowledge the support of the public, without whom this event wouldn’t be possible. Running has become so popular and there's still time for anyone sitting on the fence to get on board. Online registrations close this Friday but you can register in person this Saturday at the race pack collection at the Aura Leisure Centre. I'd also like to remind people that the team challenge cup is a great way to experience a marathon for anyone who doesn't feel confident running the half or full race. We’ve been working with the gardaí and race marshals to ensure the safety of everyone participating in the event including spectators and we’re looking forward to a great day. Huge thanks to our sponsors including Optum Ireland, Value Centre, Watson Hire, Hegarty's Ford, Diver's Hyundai, Kelly's Toyota, Highland Bakery, Kernans Group and Radisson Blu Hotel.”

Meanwhile, anyone who would like to get involved with the event and assist with any volunteer roles are asked to contact the Donegal Volunteer Centre on 074 91 26740. For more information on the Donegal Marathon and to register visit the Donegal Marathon website or Facebook page.