UPDATE: Body of man recovered by Donegal Mountain Rescue

The body of a man was recovered in the Derryveagh area this evening where a major search had been ongoing for a missing walker.

The search had been launched after a car was located near Lough Barra on the outskirts of Glenveagh National Park, on the road between Churchill and Doochary. The owner of the car was originally from England, but he also had a home in Dungloe.

The missing man was last seen on Thursday when he had spoke to locals outlining his plans to go walking in the Slieve Snacht area. However, he failed to return to his vehicle.

The search involved Donegal Mountain Rescue, Sligo-Leitrim Mountain Rescue and North West Mountain Rescue, as well as the Rescue 118 Coast Guard helicopter that was also in the area as part of a major sea search off Fanad Head for a missing diver.