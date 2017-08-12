Two million viewers to see Donegal's beauty in new travel show

A new show that is currently being filmed across Donegal will showcase the county to over two million people in the United States when it goes to broadcast.

Samantha Brown’s brand new PBS travel show ‘Love of Travel’ is filming scenes for a Wild Atlantic Way episode this week.

The visit, which will see Samantha Brown experience and film from Donegal’s Northern Headlands and Sligo’s Surf Coast, was organsied by Fáilte Ireland, in conjunction with Tourism Ireland.

Samantha Brown’s ‘Love of Travel’ show seeks out little known spots and haunts where innovators are creating a brand new travel experience.

From food and drink, art and design, culture or adventure each episode focuses on not just how to visit a destination but how to belong to it.

During her visit to Donegal, Samantha and her filming crew will explore Sliabh League; learn how to weave at Eddie Doherty’s Handwoven Tweed Shop; enjoy horseback riding on Tullagh Bay Beach, pick up a few words of Gaeilge in the Gaeltacht area of Gaoth Dobhair and meet with Moya Brennan of Clannad to discuss the importance of Irish music and enjoy a special performance from the local folk singer.

Speaking about the importance of visits such as this, Ciara Sugrue, Head of International Publicity with Fáilte Ireland said that Fáilt Ireland welcomed shows which highlighted the beauty of the Wild Atlantic Way to a wide audinece.

She said: “Fáilte Ireland is delighted to have the opportunity to showcase the Wild Atlantic Way to such a large US Audience.

“The ethos of ‘Love of Travel’ is to show visitors that the only way to experience a destination is to get out there, meet the people, hear the stories and feel their passion so Samantha Browne’s interest in the Wild Atlantic Way is a testament to the experiences and businesses on the ground.

Ms. Sugrue said that it was hoped that the show would encourage people to choose Ireland as their destination.

She said: “As the North American market continues to grow, it is our hope that shows like this will encourage even more US travellers to choose Ireland as their next must-visit destination.”

The filming crew will travel the county this week, captivating all the beauty that Donegal has to offer.