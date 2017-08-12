It's all systems go for today's Ardara Show

The Ardara Show returns this weekend and promises to be even bigger, better and more exciting than before.

The show takes place today, Saturday, August 12th and is guaranteed a treat for all the family.

The Ardara show has become recognised as one of the best shows in the county and has regularly featured in the top ten shows in the region. Many of the livestock events take place at Sandfield, an area which has been made available by the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

Entries for the livestock competition has come in from across the county, with championship qualifies in over seventy cattle, sheep, horse and pony classes.

Qualifiers include the All-Ireland Suckler Heifer Championship and the final of the Osmond’s Ecofleece Ewe Lamb Championship.

This year organisers of the show have a fantastic new class of competition which they have called the ‘Old Fair Day.’

The prize for this competition is a coin akin to a Guinea.

The show chairman, Michael Molloy, said: “Our livestock has always been particularly strong and all livestock classes are all very well represented.”

The afternoon programme brings together an array of entertainment for young and old. The ‘Minions’ will be attendance. Children will be enthralled by the stilt-walkers. There will also be roller-balancing, cube juggling and the ‘Prince of Balance’ and the amazing WRC rally simulator.

“We are confident that our afternoon programme will be a huge attraction to both children and young people alike, they are the future of shows so we feel it is important to make sure that have a great day” said Tracey McGill.

Also featuring at this year’s show will be a display by the Mid-West Donegal Vintage Club, the popular fun dog show, children’s sports, birds of prey, a funfair, a penalty kick competition, tug-of-war and trade stands. The event will be opened by the family of the late Tommy Maloney who was an active and integral member of the Ardara show for decades.