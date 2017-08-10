New wheelchair service officially launched at stunning Donegal beach

The stunning beach at Carrickfinn has just become more accessible to the people of Donegal with the official launch of the new beach wheelchair.

This is the third beach wheelchair to be made available in the county and in his address Cathaoirleach Cllr. Gerry McMonagle thanked both Donegal Airport, Selkie Sailing, Maghery Watersports and Rapid Kayaking and Bord Iascaigh Mhara for making this wheelchair available for beach users. The beach wheelchair was funded through the FLAG Project rolled out by Bord Iascaigh Mhara.

Cllr McMonagle said: “This initiative is a great example of how the Council, by working with other stakeholders, can make services more accessible. We have some of the most beautiful beaches in the world and Carrickfinn is up there with the best. To be able to give a person with a disability the opportunity to experience this wonderful setting is a credit to all involved. I would like to sincerely thank Anne Bonner and the team at Donegal Airport for facilitating this along with Selkie Sailing, Maghery Watersports and Rapid Kayaking as well as Bord Iascaigh Mhara for providing the funding.”

Cathaoirleach of Glenties Municipal District Cllr. Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig is delighted to see the Council continuing to work with communities to provide improved services for people of all abilities. “I am delighted to see the Council continuing to work with communities to build on the positive works already being carried out. As part of the initiative to improve access, other beaches in the Glenties Municipal District have benefitted. Communities throughout the district do great work in maintaining our beaches and I look foward to seeing this joint working with local communities continue.”

Anne Bonner, Managing Director at Donegal Airport said that herself and her team are delighted to be involved in this initiative. “The airport is less than five minutes away from the beach at Carrickfinn and we are delighted to be in a position to help people access this stunning beach. It was great to see that the people who have used it already were so delighted and we hope that many more will utilise the wheelchair going forward.

"We are delighted to have the airport facility available to make this service happen."

The launch of this new beach wheelchair is part of Donegal County Councils initiative to improve beach access for visitors of all abilities. Thirteen beaches along our coast are now fully wheelchair accessible and work is continuing on more beaches.

To book the beach wheelchair contact Donegal Airport by calling 074 95 48284.