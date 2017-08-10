Donegal clay pigeon "legend " to be laid to rest today

The was great sadness on learning of the death of John Diver, late of Gortmacall, Milford, who has been described as a legend of Donegal clay pigeon shooting.

John passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and in the care of Donegal Hospice staff on Tuesday morning after a lengthy illness.

He was 76.

He will be laid to rest today, Thursday August 10th, in Milford cemetery after Requiem Mass is in St. Peter’s Church at 11.00am.

John Diver was a well-known figure, both nationally and internationally in the world of clay pigeon shooting for many years. He led and managed the Irish team in the five nations competitions and was a founder member of the Mulroy Clay Pigeon Club.

He was also instrumental in its relocation to Loughnakey where a new premises was also constructed.

The club hosted two of the five nations internationals in recent years. He was also a founder of the Milford gun club and was a licensed firearms dealer for forty years. He was also a recipient of a Donegal Sports Star Award.

John was essentially a family man who contributed so much to the world of sport and still found time to be an executive member of the National Association of Regional Game

Councils and rarely missed a meeting as he travelled all over Ireland and the UK in the promotion of his ideals.

John who was predeceased by his brother Liam in 1972 is survived by his wife, Agnes, sons, well-known journalist and photographer Francis, who is a founder member of the Tirconaill Tribune, and Peter, daughter Carmel: grandchildren, Mark, Toni, Joey, Jaynaid and Dahi: son in law, Salem Rayes, daughter in law, Laura Diver, his sisters, Kathleen, Walsh, Ballintra, Rosaleen Black, Rathmullan, his brothers in law, Richard Walsh and Joseph Black, his sister in law, Mary Diver, Ard O’Donnell Letterkenny along with his nephews, nieces and cousins and the extended family circle to whom deepest sympathy is extended.