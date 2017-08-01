Appeal for volunteers for Donegal Marathon

With the 2017 Donegal Marathon and Donegal Half Marathon fast approaching, the committee is calling on the public to assist with volunteering roles for the annual event.

One of the biggest sporting events on the calendar, the Donegal Marathon will take place on Sunday, August 20th.

The event, which was first held in 2014, depends upon a network of volunteers to donate their time and play a major role in making the event a success

Run in conjunction with the Donegal Volunteer Centre, the Donegal Marathon will host a ‘Volunteer Evening’ at 7pm on Thursday, 10th August in the Radisson Blu Hotel, Letterkenny.

Encouraging people across the county to get involved, Chairperson of the Donegal Marathon, Dessie Larkin, said: “Sporting events like the Donegal Marathon can’t happen without the support of volunteers. Volunteers ensure the safety of runners and walkers and are a crucial element of the planning and smooth running of the event. They also play a major role in cheering on participants and we’re asking as many people as possible to get out and lend a hand on Sunday, 20th August. The ‘Volunteer Evening’ is the ideal opportunity for people to learn about what roles are available and what they can do to help. We’re hoping to see a great turnout and if anyone can’t make it on the night, get in touch with a member of the Donegal Marathon committee or the Donegal Volunteer Centre. The Committee would also like to take the opportunity to thank the Radisson Blu hotel for their support in hosting the event and also the sponsorship from Optum Global Solutions, firm supporters of the event”.

John Curran, Donegal Volunteer Centre, believes there will be a role for people of all ages: “We’re very lucky to have an event like the Donegal Marathon on our door step and it’s a great opportunity forlocal people to show their support for the runners. There are various roles available to suit people of all ages and we’ll try our best to facilitate people to find a role that would suit them.”

Volunteer t-shirts

Meanwhile, Optum Global Solutions, formally known as United Healthcare, is an avid supporter of the Donegal Marathon having sponsored Volunteer t-shirts for event for four consecutive years as well as providing volunteers for the event. Veronica Patton, Senior Human Capital Specialist, Optum Global Solutions, believes that the Donegal Marathon is the perfect fit for the Letterkenny business: “We’re delighted to be supporting the event and we’re equally delighted that our company has the opportunity to give something back to the community. Partnering with the Donegal Marathon is a natural fit for us. Our mission is ‘to help people live healthier lives’, and the Donegal Marathon actively promotes getting active, keeping fit and living longer, healthier lives.”

Volunteering is open to people of all ages and there are a number of roles available including; on-site stewarding, provision of support to athletes at various water stations, assisting with registrations and preparation of the event and course. All volunteers will receive a volunteer pack, volunteer t-shirt and will also be provided with lunch on the day.

Those interested in finding out more about volunteering roles for this year’s Donegal Marathon are welcome to attend the Volunteer Evening on Thursday, 10th August at 7pm and for more information visit the Donegal Marathon website or contact John Curran on 074 91 26740 or visit www.volunteerdonegal.ie

Caption - Pictured at the launch of the Donegal Marathon and Donegal Half Marathon were, from left, Danny McDaid, ambassador for the Donegal Marathon; Paddy Hannigan, Donegal Marathon Committee; Cllr Gerry McMonagle, Donegal Mayor; Cllr. Jimmy Kavanagh, Letterkenny Municipal District Mayor; Dessie Larkin, Donegal Marathon Committee Chairman and Myles Sweeney, Donegal Sports Partnership.