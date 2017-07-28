Donegal Tourism to go on US trade mission in August

This August will see Donegal reach across the Atlantic Ocean to extend a big Céad Mile Fáilte to the USA.



As part of its ongoing marketing campaign aimed at increasing its ever-growing visitor numbers to the county, Donegal Tourism along with Harvey’s Point with Support from Tourism Ireland will embark on a highly-anticipated trade mission to the States. The delegation intends to engage with major American Tour Operators and Irish Diaspora in three States, including the largest ethnic festival in the world. The trip will take in the cities of New York, Chicago, and Milwaukee.

The New York event will take place on the evening of Tuesday 15 nd August and the Chicago event will take place on the evening of Wednesday 16 rd August. Each of these two events will consist of an evening of celebration of all that is Donegal, with members of the tourism team meeting with some of America’s major tour operators providing them with first-hand accounts and information about Donegal. The team will be looking to publicise the recent accolades that Donegal has achieved such as being voted the

coolest place on the planet to visit in 2017 by top travel publication, National Geographic, while also promoting the Wild Atlantic Way initiative emphasising Donegal’s relevance to this.



Donegal Tourism also wishes to extend an invitation to these events to all of our Diaspora that may live or work in these regions. Tickets to these events are free and there will be entertainment and refreshments at each event. To access information about either event, simply visit Eventbrite and search for Donegal Gathering New York 2017 or Donegal Gathering Chicago 2017 depending on which event may be of interest. So if you have a friend or loved one that may be interested in these events, please let them know that their support would be greatly welcomed.

On Thursday 17 th August, the team move on to Milwaukee to host an area at the Irish Fest the Irish Fest is to Promote and Celebrate All Aspects of Irish, Irish American and Celtic Cultures and attracts over 130,000 attendees. While primarily a music festival, there is a focus is Irish heritage and culture with a section devoted to travel to Ireland. The festival features separate areas highlighting Travel, Genealogy, Irish Theatre, Culture and Heritage. Donegal Tourism will host a branded destination display stand only at the show.

For three days Donegal Tourism will host this area at the festival promoting Donegal and all its glory. So spread the word to anyone you may know in the Milwaukee, Illinois region.

Donegal Tourism would also like to ask businesses to create packages on their websites for USA 2017 trip as it is anticipated that website traffic to www.govisitdonegal.com which will in turn create traffic to businesses that are listed

within this website.