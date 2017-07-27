Record number of visitors to Glenveagh National Park

New staff have been recruited at Glenveagh National Park after an increase in visitor numbers of more than 20,000 this year to date.

Last year saw a record 176,444 visitors, an increase of more than 25,000 on 2014.

So far this year until the end of June there have been 94,809, compared to 74,858 in the same period in 2016.

Extra staff have been appointed working hours for seasonal workers have been extended.

The move by Minister Heather Humphreys follows representations to her from cabinet colleague Deputy Joe McHugh who met with staff last month.

“Having spoken to staff it was clear that additional resources were needed and I am delighted that an extra permanent visitor guide and an extra bus driver have now been appointed,” Deputy McHugh said.

“The contracts of two seasonal gardeners have also been extended by two months.

“In a county where tourism is becoming a key driver in our economy, it is wonderful to see one of the jewels Glenveagh attracting so many new visitors.”

“People are coming from all over the globe to see what the Coolest Place on the Planet has to offer and that is supporting thousands of jobs across the county .

Mayor of Letterkenny Municipal Council Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh paid tribute to the staff at Glenveagh.

"Like so many people working in our expanded tourism industry the staff at Glenveagh help to provide a warm visitor experience to the people who are coming to see our wonderful county in ever increasing numbers," said Cllr Kavanagh.

"I am delighted that additional staff and extended contracts have been secured by Minister Joe McHugh.

"With the increasing visitors this year it is already looking like 2017 will be another record-breaking year for Glenveagh."