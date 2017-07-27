News
Record number of visitors to Glenveagh National Park
New staff recruited with visitor numbers up by 20,000 this year
Last year saw a record 176,444 visitors to Glenveagh National Park
New staff
Last year saw a record 176,444 visitors, an increase of more than 25,000 on 2014.
So far this year until the end of June there have been 94,809, compared to 74,858 in the same period in 2016.
Extra staff
The move by Minister Heather Humphreys follows representations to her from cabinet colleague Deputy Joe McHugh who met with staff last month.
“Having spoken to staff it was clear that additional resources were needed and I am delighted that an extra permanent visitor guide and an extra bus driver have now been appointed,” Deputy McHugh said.
“The contracts of two seasonal gardeners have also been extended by two months.
“In a
“People are coming from all over the globe to see what the Coolest Place on the Planet has to offer and that is supporting thousands of jobs across the
Mayor of Letterkenny Municipal Council Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh paid tribute to the staff at Glenveagh.
"Like so many people working in our expanded tourism industry the staff at Glenveagh help to provide a warm visitor experience to the people who are coming to see our wonderful
"I am delighted that additional staff and extended contracts have been secured by Minister Joe McHugh.
"With the increasing visitors this year it is already looking like 2017 will be another record-breaking year for Glenveagh."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on