Well known Donegal couple sell business as going concern

Jason and Sharon Black, Directors of J&S Black Ltd, have said they are delighted to announce that after 14 years as the biggest employer on Letterkenny's Main Street, they have decided to sell the business as a going concern.

In a statement issued tonight, the highly respected business owners also confirmed that they have sold Black's Corner shop business at Lower Main Street to Anthony Kernan (Ballyshannon Retail Limited), who owns and runs numerous similar type retail outlets within the county. They have sold Voodoo Venue to Gavin and John McEnaney (Corduff Enterprises Limited), Carrickmacross, Co.Monaghan, who own and run similar type entertainment outlets, namely Vanity Nightclub and Fiddlers Elbow.

As loyal and local employers on the Main Street of the town they both grew up on, Jason and Sharon thanked their management and staff for their service, hard work and dedication over the years.

They also thanked the general public, the local and national media, local representatives, the musicians, artists and djs that graced that very famous Voodoo stage. Voodoo Venue has enjoyed being the market leader nationally for its creativity, diversity and has been recognised as Ireland's leading award winning entertainment venue.

Their small, yet family-like corner shop on the Back Road was the recipient of numerous customer care and best practice awards, leading the way in the 24-our food deli and all night service.

"However all this could never have happened without the incredible and loyal support from our local customers. We would like to thank them for making their business a destination," Jason said.

Jason Black stated that working and trading on the Main Street of Letterkenny filled him with with great pride and enabled him to express his business passion and develop new and invigorating concepts - the likes of the Old Downtown Bar, Vintage and House Wine-War, the Greenroom live music venue and the development of that very famous live music stage in the lounge that brought Voodoo numerous IMRO national awards. "The most enjoyable experience was the ability to open doors thereby developing new spaces for artists to be able to express themselves freely and it was a joy to witness the joy filled faces of visiting customers," Jason said, adding it's is a feeling that will stay with him forever.

Being in a position as a local business to help numerous charities, fund local sporting events and organisations, and having been involved in local tidy town and chamber led initiatives, it has been so rewarding to help give back to a community we both dearly love, Jason stated.

Family means everything to Jason and Sharon - they say have always had the support of both their families and friends and they will be forever grateful for this. The couple also have four young children, and after a very busy and time-consuming fourteen years serving the general public, they both intend to take some well deserved time out before refocusing on their next venture.

"We would like to take this opportunity to wish the new purchasers the very best of luck and they have no doubt that customers, staff and agents alike will continue to support them in their endeavours," Jason added.