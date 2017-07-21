South west Donegal in shock after deaths of three local women in horrific Co. Louth crash

The community in south west Donegal is in shock at the deaths of three local women in a horrific overnight car crash in Co Louth.

The three women aged 67, 39 and 37 were all living in the Bruckless area.

The mother, her daughter and their friend were returning home from Dublin Airport after a holiday.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal road collision, which occurred south of Aclint Bridge in Ardee at about one o’clock this morning.

Two men were seriously injured and have been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The N2 is closed between Ardee and Aclint Bridge to facilitate a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and will remain closed for the day.

Diversions are in place, but gardaí are asking motorists using the M1 to divert at Junction 17 for Castleblayney.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 687 1130, the Garda confidential line, 1 800 666 111 or any Garda station.