Three Donegal women killed in tragic Co. Louth collision

The three women who died in a tragic three-car collision this morning in County Louth are understood to be from south County Donegal.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal road collision, which occurred south of Aclint Bridge in Ardee at about one o’clock this morning, Friday.

One female driver, age 39, and two female passengers, age 37 and 69, were killed in the collision. Two men were seriously injured and have been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The N2 is closed between Ardee and Aclint Bridge to facilitate a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and will remain closed for the day.

Diversions are in place, but gardaí are asking motorists using the M1 to divert at Junction 17 for Castleblayney.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 687 1130, the Garda confidential line, 1 800 666 111 or any Garda station.