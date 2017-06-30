Donegal jockey, Dylan Browne McMonagle, on fire at the Big Isle

Dylan Browne McMonagle was the talk of the weekend at the Big Isle when he chalked up a nine-timer over two days of action.

The 14-year-old had been sidelined for a month because of a shoulder injury, but he showed he has lost none of his class by winning nine of his 15 mounts.

On Saturday, he had wins aboard Athea Jade, Angel Eyes, Let's Go Now, Five Stone of Lead and Don't Mind Me. On Sunday, he followed up with victories aboard Never Say Never, Fiver Stone of Lead, Athea Jade and Let it Go.

County Antrim, jockey, Sam Ewing, son of former under rules jockey, Warren Ewing, had two good days at the office too when recording four wins on Aideen's Dream, Sir RJ, Dylan's Pride and Walk The Line. He is another up-and-coming rider making a big impression.

Kildare rider, Pat Taaffe, won the Hugo Browne Memorial feature race on board his own Mr James in the mile and a half open. Joey Dunne who rides out for the Noel Meade yard, steered the Ramelton-owned Donegal Dan to victory in the 1 mile 6 furlong open on Saturday.

Ciara Mannion got her first winner of the season aboard Movinis Boy in the non-winners event.