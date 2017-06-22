Donegal man who took two kitchen knives before stabbing a man in the back avoids prison sentence

A Lifford man who went into his house and took two 12 inch kitchen knives before stabbing a man in the back has avoided a prison sentence.

Jordan Porter (21) pleaded guilty to stabbing Graham Allen who was sitting in his car at Butcher Street, Lifford, on June 29th, 2015 after an altercation between the two men.

Mr Allen said that if he had not been able to move his car forward just before he was stabbed he believes he may have been killed.

Porter was sentenced to 240 hours community service in lieu of two years in prison.

Detective Garda John O’Sullivan of Ballybofey Garda Station told Lettetrkenny Circuit Court that Mr Allen went to Butcher Street in Lifford at around 11pm to collect his girlfriend who was socialising with the Porter’s girlfriend.

The two women told him that Porter was intoxicated and aggressive as a result of having taken a combination of alcohol and magic dragon, a synthetic cannabis substance that was legal in Northern Ireland at the time.

Porter, of 4 Butcher Street, Lifford become involved in an altercation with Mr Allen. Garda O’Sullivan said Porter went into house and got two large kitchen knives. He came out and “launched himself” at Mr Allen when he was in his car and stabbed him on the back.

Mr Allen went to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry. Afterwards Porter became involved in an incident between himself and his own mother to which gardaí were called.

He was unsteady on his feet and very agitated and there was blood on his knuckles. He was arrested under the Public Order Act and taken to Letterkenny Garda station where gardaí became aware that there had been a stabbing in Butcher Street.

A knife was recovered from the scene and CCTV footage was harvested from a next door bookmakers.

Porter was arrested but did not cooperate when shown CCTV.

CCTV footage showed him running at the car and stabbing Mr Allen through the window. Mr Allen tried to drive off but he was stabbed with a 12-inch kitchen knife. He made a full recovery from his injuries.

Porter later sent a social media message to Mr Allen and he was put in fear and bail was objected to for that reason.

Prosecuting counsel Patricia McLaughlin (BL) told the court that Mr Allen received a 20mm wound to his back. He told gardaí he believes that if he had not moved the car forward he would have been stabbed in the neck and may have died.

Mr Allen did not appear at the sentencing hearing.

Defense counsel Peter Nolan (BL) said Porter went to White Oaks for a month for addiction treatment and is now back living at home with his mother.

He said it could have been a very serious case and Porter was lucky he was not before the Central Criminal Court. Mr Nolan said Porter has been clean since and a probation report showed he is a suitable for community service. He said the accused accepted responsibility for his actions on the night.

Mr Nolan told Judge John O’Hagan that Porter had learned a lesson and has genuine remorse.

“He is a young man who made a grave error and I ask you to treat him as leniently as you can,” he said.

Making a public apology to the court Porter said he was genuinely sorry for everything that happened.

Judge John O’Hagan said it appeared Mr Allen wanted to put the episode behind him but he had had a very lucky escape on the night in question.

The judge said Porter, who faced a maximum sentence of five years, had made an early plea and had not drawn the attention of gardaí since.

Judge O’Hagan ordered Porter to complete 240 hours of community service in place of two years in prison.