Highly respected Donegal businessman laid to rest this afternoon

Hundreds attended the funeral this afternoon of well-known business man, Teddy Blaney, in Letterkenny.

Teddy passed away on Tuesday night after a lengthy illness.

In his homily, Fr Ciaran Harkin told mourners in St Eunan's Cathedral that Teddy was synonymous with the Milford Inn, which drew so many from near and far down the decades.

Fr Harkin spoke of Teddy's superb business acumen, his unique and endearing personality, his hard work ethos and his love for and devotion to his wife, Rene, and family. He also spoke of Teddy's love for soccer and his favourite team, Glasgow Celtic.

"The Inn was Teddy Blaney," Fr Harkin said.

"From the early morning to the early hours of the morning, Teddy was ever present - serving the bar, waitering, cleaning the floors, plumbing jobs, electrical jobs, doing the accounts.

"It just wasn't his hard work ethic. Teddy was a shrewd operator who had the personality to deal with all the personalities and characters that came through the door. And he had the patience of Job," he added.

"Teddy was patient, charming, witty, mischievous, and had a wee twinkle in the eye. He had a winning way about him. Of course, he enjoyed people. He enjoyed meeting characters, talking about football, politics and business. The staff who worked with him worked with him and for him, for he was always in the trenches with them. He could be demanding - he expected high standards. Everything had to be spotless.

"In business he was determined and astute. Every problem had a solution and he was always great at bargaining."

Fr Harkin said it was no surprise in 2008 when Letterkenny Chamber recognised his successful career in business by inducting him into its hall of fame for his lifelong contribution to the business life in Letterkenny and Donegal.

Fr Harkin said Teddy was regarded as a tough, uncompromising wing back in his younger days when he played with the successful Rathmullan Celtic and Swilly Rovers teams with his late brother, Harry, in the fifties and sixties.

"Of course, his love for all things Celtic has to be mentioned," Fr Harkin said adding, "he was a regular visitor to Parkhead with Fr Mick (Sweeney)."

"He was a good Samaritan to many who fell on hard times. He was a good neighbour to all who came to him in their hour of need, as many did."

Teddy was laid to rest at Conwal Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Rene (née Byrne); sons Neil, Eamonn, Michael, John and Ciaran; and daughters Mary, Grainne, Niamh and Orla; brothers Kevin (Galway) and Paul (Letterkenny), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. He is predeceased by his daughter Siobhan.

Sympathy is extended to all on their sad loss.