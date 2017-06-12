Preliminary hearing into deaths of five members of McGrotty, James and Daniels families in Donegal to be held this week
Two adults and three children died when car slid off slipway at Buncrana pier
A preliminary hearing into the deaths of five members of the one family from Derry at Buncrana
Sean McGrotty (49), his sons Evan (8) and Mark (12); the boy's grandmother Ruth Daniels (57) and her daughter Jodie Lee Daniels (14), all died when the car they were in slid off a slipway at Buncrana in March last year.
A pre-evidential hearing to arrange the inquest will take place under Donegal coroner
