Preliminary hearing into deaths of five members of McGrotty, James and Daniels families in Donegal to be held this week

A preliminary hearing into the deaths of five members of the one family from Derry at Buncrana pier last year will take place this week.

Sean McGrotty (49), his sons Evan (8) and Mark (12); the boy's grandmother Ruth Daniels (57) and her daughter Jodie Lee Daniels (14), all died when the car they were in slid off a slipway at Buncrana in March last year.

Mr McGrotty’s baby daughter Rioghnanch survived after Donegal man Davitt Walsh entered the water and took her from her father before the car sank.