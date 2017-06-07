Rally-themed fun day for Donegal Down Syndrome

A rally-themed fun day and motorsport display in aid of Donegal Down Syndrome will be held at Uptown Café on Justice Walsh Road, Letterkenny on Saturday, June 10th, from 10 am to 3 pm.

Leading rally drivers will be in attendance, while there will be rally cars, hot rods and buggys on show. There will be face painting and bouncy castles to keep the children entertained, while a bar-b-que will keep the hunger away.

The free fun day is open to everyone. All donations will go to Donegal Down Syndrome.

Manus Kelly, owner of Uptown Café and winner of the 2016 Donegal International Rally, is looking forward to the event.

“It has all the makings of a great day. I'd appeal to everyone to come along, enjoy the crack and support an extremely worthy cause,” he commented.