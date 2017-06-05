Donegal Methodist Minister finishes 2nd in F55 category of Walled City Marathon

The rain held off in Derry yesterday for the 1,200 runners who participated in the Walled City Marathon.

Inishowen’s Methodist minister, Rev. Alison Gallagher, who was running to raise funds for the new Methodist community hall in Moville, completed the 26.2-mile course in a time of 4hrs, 14mins and 26 secs.

"In less than a month we’ve raised almost €4,000 sponsorship which is fantastic. I’ve been blessed by the generosity, support and encouragement of the people of Inishowen, Derry and further afield. Even along the route on the day of the run, the support and goodwill helped keep me going," she said.

The minister, whose marathon exploits are featured in this month’s Law Society Gazette because she worked in the Law School for 10 years prior to studying for the ministry, is now looking forward to the next installment of the fundraising campaign.

"We will shortly be focusing on our next big event which is an auction scheduled for September," she added.

Anyone still wishing to sponsor Alison’s marathon achievement can search for ‘Moville’ on www.altruism.ie or call to the Manse in Moville.