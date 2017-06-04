Donegal minister says Vardkar will be an inspirational leader

Minister of State for the Diaspora and International Development, Joe McHugh, has said Leo Varadkar will be an inspirational leader of both the country and the Fine Gael party.

Speaking to the Donegal Democrat following Minister Varadkar's election as the new leader of the main government party, Minister McHugh said: “Leo has been preparing for this role for a long time and I was delighted to be a part of that preparation.”

"I am delighted Leo Varadkar was elected our party leader. He will be an inspirational leader of both the country and the party.

“I brought him to the Donegal constituency in the days before the campaign proper began and he understands this county. He worked in Inishowen for a time when training to be a doctor.

"He has a craving to try and understand things. When he spoke at the Amharclann in Gaoth Dobhair he showed an incredible grasp of a wide variety of issues and he accepted that Donegal is unique in that we have been cut off geographically, both from the northern state due to partition and from the rest of the republic.

“There is little doubt that his speech that night started the momentum to the leadership. I know from tallies that FG members in Donegal backed Leo over Simon," he added.

"He will have that awareness, that emotional intelligence as some people call it, to know that he still has a lot to learn.

Asked about future cabinet positions, Minister McHugh said: “I have never sought a role and Leo has never promised any role. I am happy to serve in whatever way possible under a new Taoiseach.”