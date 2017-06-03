American travel professionals check out Donegal Donegal

A group of American travel professionals has been visiting Donegal and the Wild Atlantic Way with Goway Travel, a leading tour operator. They were here as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

The visiting group undertook an action-packed fact-finding visit, which included Glenveagh National Park and a stop for lunch in the Clanree Hotel in Letterkenny.

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite Goway Travel and its top travel agency representatives to visit Donegal and Ireland. We believe it is extremely important for travel decision-makers such as these to experience for themselves the high standard of our tourism offering and the many things to see and do here, so they are better equipped to advise their clients on future travel plans.

“We have seen superb growth in North American visitor numbers so far again this year, with the most recent CSO figures for February to April 2017 showing growth of almost +26% – an extra 73,100 North American visitors compared with the same three-month period last year. Tourism Ireland is undertaking an extensive programme of promotions to keep the momentum going and build on that growth.”

Tourism Ireland has prioritised North America for 2017, as a market which offers a strong return on investment, in terms of holiday visitors and expenditure. A number of factors are working in our favour, including more airline seats than ever before, from 20 gateway cities across North America to the island of Ireland, with numerous new flights and expanded services in the pipeline for this year.