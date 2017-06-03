Top award for Donegal pub

A Donegal pub group has been crowned the 'Best Bar in Abu Dhabi' in the UAE.

The McGettigan's Group is a family-run business of hotels and bars that include 'The Clanree Hotel,' and the popular 'Warehouse bar and Kitchen' in Letterkenny.

The popular pub scooped the prestigious 'Bar of the Year' award at a recent ceremony held in Jumeirah at the Etihad Towers in that UAE capital.

The Chief Executive of the group, Dennis McGettigan said: “We are absolutely thrilled to honoured with this award and we're proud to be representing the Irish in the Middle East and to bring our warm hospitality to the region.”

The pub opened in May, 2014, and it has become one of the city's most loved bars and is well frequented by those in the area.

It has also grown in popularity with Abu Dhabi expats and many visit McGettigan's to meet friends and family.

The pub has been scooping awards. Since it opened, it has won the title of the 'Best Irish Pub Food' in the world as awarded by Irish pubs global.

It is located at the Al Raha Beach Hotel, a luxurious and well known pub resort which is a mere forty five minutes from Dubai.

McGettigans roots go back to 1964, when founder and Donegal native Jim McGettigan opened his first pub on Queen Street, Dublin.

It was a family business from the very begining, the idea to establish a chain of Irish pubs worldwide under the family name, originated through the vision of Jim's son, Dennis McGettigan.

The first McGettigan's Irish pub opened its doors in Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai in November 2010.

With the inaugural venue a success, the brand expanded further, with new bars opening across the UK and Ireland, the Middle East, Asia and the United States of America.

Six years later and there are a total of fifteen McGettigan's pubs worldwide.

McGettigan's in Abu Dhabi runs a jam packed seven day line-up of fun events, promotions, superb value deals, live music, resident DJ and extensive sports coverage every week.

They also have an extensive menu which includes lunch, brunch, dinner and late bites for those who wish to call in.

There is a lovely friendly atmosphere and often you will find friends and families from Donegal meeting eachother there and enjoying the hospitality of home, away from home.