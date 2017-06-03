Warning issued to Donegal bathers

Despite the recent warm spell, bathers in Donegal waters are being asked to be extra vigilant over the June Bank Holiday weekend as water temperatures can be deceptively cold this time of year and this adds to the risk of drowning.

Up to 11 people drown monthly in Ireland and 80% of them died close to their home.

Irish Water Safety is appealing to the public not to swim for extended periods at present as drownings can happen due to hypothermia in waters that are still cold.

Drowning risks increase during bank holiday weekends with alcohol present in one third of drowning victims. 62% of drownings occur inland with 80% of drownings occurring close to the victim's home.

Minimize the drowning risk with the following bank holiday safety guidelines:

Bank Holiday safety:

Supervise children at all times near water - 30 children aged 14 and under drowned in ten years.

Avoid staying in the water for extended periods as waters are still cold and you risk hypothermia.

Swim within your depth, parallel and close to shore.

For more see www.iws.ie or www.ringbuoys.ie