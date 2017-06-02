Boil water notice issued for Donegal
A boil water notice has been issued for people who receive their water from the Fintown Water Treatment Plant after cryptosporidium was detected.
The notice has also been issued to users of the Meenmore- Meenatinney group water scheme as well as the 450 people who are supplied from the water treatment plant.
Irish Water said that following advice from the Health Service Executive, Irish
A routine water sample detected cryptosporidium in the treated water coming from the Fintown Water Treatment Plant.
Cryptosporidium is a microscopic parasite that is found mainly in the
Irish Water's Regional Operations Lead for
Irish Water said it is currently investing €1.1 million to connect the Fintown water supply to the Glenties supply.
Donegal County Council, on behalf of Irish Water, is currently delivering boil water notifications to all customers in the Fintown area and the HSE is also contacting customers with advice.
Water must be boiled for: Drinking; Drinks made with water; Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating; Brushing of teeth; Making of ice
People are also asked to discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges
The people affected are also advised to Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads).
Water can be used for personal hygiene,
Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink.
Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water.
Prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled. Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times. If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds it should be boiled once and cooled. If you are using bottled water for preparing baby food, be aware that some natural mineral water may have high sodium content. The legal limit for sodium in drinking water is 200mg per
Great care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children.
A map of the scheme will be made available on Irish Water and Donegal County Council’s websites.
Irish Water and Donegal County Council wish to
